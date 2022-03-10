 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No ceasefire in Ukraine yet – Kiev
10 Mar, 2022 09:59
HomeGames & Culture

World’s largest console makers halt operations in Russia

Sony and Nintendo have suspended hardware shipments and software support
World’s largest console makers halt operations in Russia
© Getty Images / Matthew Horwood

Top stories

Sony Group’s gaming division, Sony Interactive Entertainment, has announced that it will halt both hardware and software shipments and sales to Russia in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The company added that the PlayStation store would no longer be accessible for Russian players and that it had also called off the Russian release of Gran Turismo 7, its most successful racing game series. 

“Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine,” a company spokesperson told CNBC. “To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a $2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO Save the Children to support the victims of this tragedy,” a company statement said.

No new games for Russian players
Read more
No new games for Russian players

A similar decision has been made by another major Japanese gaming company, Nintendo, which has announced that it will be suspending shipments of all products to Russia “for the foreseeable future … due to considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods.” Last week, Nintendo put its online distribution platform, eShop, into maintenance mode in Russia, after its payment provider suspended transactions in Russian rubles.

Sony and Nintendo are but the latest in a slew of major brands and international corporations that have suspended their operations in Russia following the launch of Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. Other big names that have halted their business in the country include Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Universal Pictures, Spotify, Netflix, Coca-Cola, and McDonald’s.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’ Stories from refugees fleeing DPR to Russia
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’ Stories from refugees fleeing DPR to Russia FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies