 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Feb, 2022 11:39
HomeGames & Culture

Marvel star pushes for talks with Covid protesters

Twitter responds with calls to remove Evangeline Lilly from the MCU
Marvel star pushes for talks with Covid protesters
FILE PHOTO. Evangeline Lilly. © Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Top stories

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ star Evangeline Lilly has urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sit down with vaccine mandate protesters amid the ongoing trucker convoy demonstrations.

The actress posted a video in which she stated: “Dear Prime Minister Trudeau, I want to speak to you today about your current approach to, and current treatment of, our fellow Canadians who are protesting your federal vaccine mandates. They have asked to meet with you, prime minister: medical experts, top scientists, doctors, nurses, parents, grandparents; intelligent, loving, concerned citizens.”

“Why won’t you sit with them?” Lilly asked. “If you’re so convinced of your own reasons for the mandates, sit down and walk the leaders of a group of 2.3 million protesters across the country, who represent many millions more across the nation, and explain it to them and ask them to listen with open hearts and minds, and then reciprocate. Listen to what they have to say with a mind open to hearing things that might go against the ideas you are entrenched in.”

She continued by saying that the way to unify people is by finding solutions, not by vilifying those who “say there is a better way,” and that what the country needs right now is unification, which requires leadership to “see, recognize and hear from the people sitting out in the cold at your door.”

Marvel star admits to joining protest against Covid-19 mandates
Read more
Marvel star admits to joining protest against Covid-19 mandates

Lilly went on to accuse Trudeau of painting a false picture of the protests, saying that many Canadians who decided to see the “fury and destruction” that is supposedly going on in Ottawa, as described by the prime minister and corporate media, have been surprised to see “thousands of people singing, dancing, hugging, waiting patiently, speaking kindly, cleaning the streets, and generally sharing the true Canadian spirit.”

After noting that the Canadian leadership is treating these peaceful protesters as terrorists, Lilly asked that people from both sides of the mandate issue listen to each other and don’t let the press brainwash them into division and hatred.

She concluded by saying, “Listening is the only way out of the ideological mess the media has broiled us all into.”

Lilly, who had previously expressed her opposition to Canada’s vaccine mandates and drew the ire of the internet for her attendance of an anti-mandate protest, has found herself at the center of yet another wave of backlash following her recent video.

A lot of people seemingly wholeheartedly disagreed with Lilly’s calls for unity and communication, and took to Twitter to call on Marvel to drop the actress from upcoming film ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, which finished filming last fall and is now in post-production.  

Disney has not yet responded to the calls, and many suspect it would be way too costly for the company to recast the actress at this point. But some have also noted the fact that Lilly’s fellow MCU actress Letitia Wright has also been publicly voicing her opposition to vaccines, but has not yet been booted from her role in the Black Panther films.

Top stories

RT Features

'The mouse kills the cat': Augusto Cesar Sandino's rebellion against the US
'The mouse kills the cat': Augusto Cesar Sandino's rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies