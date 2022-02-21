 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2022 10:32
HomeGames & Culture

Marvel to turn George R.R. Martin books into comics

The Game of Thrones author is bringing his Wild Cards stories to Marvel
Marvel to turn George R.R. Martin books into comics
FILE PHOTO. George R.R. Martin. © Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz

Top stories

Marvel is picking up Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin’s Wild Cards anthologies, and turning them into a comic book series. 

“As my fans may already know, the Wild Cards World holds a special place in my heart,” Martin said about the announcement on Friday. “So to have the privilege of announcing that an industry titan like Marvel is going to produce the narrative from the beginning as a comic book brings me no end of joy.”

The Wild Cards anthology was started in 1987 and has been running ever since, spanning twenty-eight books with over 40 authors contributing to the series, while Martin has remained the editor of all books along with sci-fi screenwriter Melinda M. Snodgrass.

The books tell the story of an alternate post-World War 2 era where the world is ravaged by an alien ‘Wild Card’ virus which can either kill those who contract it – referred to as “drawing a black queen” – give them a mutated form – Jokers – or, for the few lucky ones known as Aces, grant them superpowers which can turn them into heroes or villains.

The series will be developed for Marvel by ‘Wolverine’ writer Paul Cornell and artist Mike Hawthorne, who is known for his work on ‘Daredevil’.

“‘Wild Cards’ is still a unique take on superheroes, a creation story that’s influenced everything since, but still maintains its power,” Cornell said. “It’s an honor and a pleasure to bring all these wonderful stories to their natural home at Marvel, and I hope to give George, Melinda and the rest of the Wild Cards Collective the credit they deserve for making the superhero myth new again. Plus: just look at that art!”

‘Game of Thrones’ star urges fans to ‘reevaluate’ finale
Read more
‘Game of Thrones’ star urges fans to ‘reevaluate’ finale

The first issue of the comic, Marvel’s ‘Wild Cards: The Drawing of the Cards #1’ is set to hit stores June 1.

Meanwhile, Martin has been working on several other projects, including developing lore for the upcoming ‘Elden Ring’ game, developed by Dark Souls studio FromSoftware and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, as well as producing the anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’, which has reportedly just finished filming.

But while there is certainly a lot on Martin’s plate right now, many fans have been growing increasingly frustrated with the author, accusing him of seemingly doing anything but writing the long-anticipated conclusion to the Song of Ice and Fire book series, especially given the incredibly disappointing finale of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ TV adaptation.

Top stories

RT Features

How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies