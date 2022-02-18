 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022 15:57
HomeGames & Culture

Oscars announce Covid measures

Mandatory vaccinations for nominees and guests, but not for performers and presenters
Oscars announce Covid measures
© Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Top stories

The Academy Awards this year will require all nominees and guests to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination and pass at least two PCR tests in order to attend the ceremony. Meanwhile, performers and presenters will not be forced to show any such evidence, but will instead be rigorously tested.

This update comes after it was initially reported by the Hollywood Reporter that the Oscars would not require attendees to provide proof of inoculation, which drew a lot of criticism on social media, with some calling it an effort to accommodate unvaccinated celebrities.

However, it’s now been clarified that the lack of a vaccine requirement will apply only to staff, performers and presenters, as it falls under the return-to-work protocols set by Los Angeles County, and an agreement between entertainment industry unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which gives production companies the choice whether or not to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for cast and crew. Organizations like the Academy also separate productions into zones, with varying safety requirements for cast and crew depending on how closely they have to work together.

Three women will host this year’s Oscars, while ratings continue to plummet
Read more
Three women will host this year’s Oscars, while ratings continue to plummet

It’s expected that some 2,500 nominees and guests will be attending this year’s Oscars on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in LA. As reported by The Times, guests seated in the orchestra and parterre areas will not be required to wear a face mask during the event, but those seated in the mezzanine area might face a mask requirement as they will be sitting shoulder-to-shoulder.

The Los Angeles area has begun to loosen its Covid-19 policies as cases have been declining in recent weeks, with Disney theme parks dropping mask requirements for the fully vaccinated, while the upcoming Coachella music festival has announced it will not require proof of vaccination, testing, or masks for attendees.

Top stories

RT Features

Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies