 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Feb, 2022 12:51
HomeGames & Culture

Steam’s 2nd most played game branded sexist

‘Lost Ark’ accused of out-of-date female depictions
Steam’s 2nd most played game branded sexist
"LOST ARK", 2019. © Amazon Games

Top stories

The latest ‘Lost Ark’ MMORPG hit over one million concurrent players on Steam just 24 hours after release, making it the second-most-popular game on the platform. However, it’s now being accused of featuring “outdated” depictions of women.

‘Lost Ark’ was released on Steam on Monday after Amazon Games collaborated with Korean developer Smilegate to bring the game to the Western market by localizing and translating it into English.

However, some are now taking issue with the role-playing game’s depiction of female characters, after Kotaku published an article accusing the devs of forcing women to wear heels and revealing clothing, and of gender-locking certain classes.

Apparently, some players are complaining that it is near-impossible to find armor and clothing for female characters that would cover up their body, and are also mocking some of the animations as being over-exaggerated.

Another issue for many newcomers to the game is that many of the classes are gender-locked, meaning that if a player chooses to create a female character, they are unable to play as a paladin or warrior - an issue that is near-absent in most modern RPG titles. The developers over at Smilegate have acknowledged this particular issue in a recent blog post announcing that they would add more gender options for classes in a future update.

Meanwhile, the game is doing remarkably well on Steam, and many seem to be accepting the cultural differences between the Asian and Western markets which ultimately lead to these design choices. 

According to SteamDB, ‘Lost Ark’ has 1,311,842 concurrent players, passing records set by ‘Counter Strike: Global Offensive’ and ‘Dota 2.’ The game was originally released in 2019 in South Korea and currently has millions of active players in its home country, as well as in Russia and Japan.

Top stories

RT Features

A 3rd is too many: Why Chinese forgo more children to spite Communist Party
A 3rd is too many: Why Chinese forgo more children to spite Communist Party FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet'
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet' FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies