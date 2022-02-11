Snoop Dogg faces sexual assault accusations

American rapper Snoop Dogg was accused of sexual assault and battery in a civil lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

A woman who identified herself as Jane Doe and described as a model, actress, dancer and host who has worked with Calvin Broadus, aka Snoop Dogg, alleged the rapper assaulted her after she attended his concert on May 29, 2013, as revealed by documents viewed by music outlet Pitchfork.

According to the woman’s lawsuit filed in the Central District of California, after the concert, she was taken by Snoop Dogg’s associate Bishop Don ‘Magic’ Juan to his home against her will and assaulted by him the following morning.

The next day, as alleged by the woman, the associate took Doe to Snoop Dogg’s studio, where the rapper cornered her in a bathroom she was using and forced her into oral sex.

“Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg… Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again,” the lawsuit claimed, as cited by Reuters.

Snoop Dogg’s representatives have not officially responded to the claims, but the artist has denied the claims, according to TMZ.

The accusations were made a few days before the rapper is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. The lawsuit was filed the same day Snoop Dogg acquired the legendary hip-hop label Death Row Records, and right before the release of his new album, ‘BODR (Bacc On Death Row)’.