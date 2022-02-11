 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2022 08:04
HomeGames & Culture

Snoop Dogg faces sexual assault accusations

An anonymous model and dancer has filed a lawsuit against the rapper
Snoop Dogg faces sexual assault accusations
FILE PHOTO: The American rapper, actor and entertainer Snoop Dogg performs a live concert © Global Look Press / Gonzales Photo/Ivan Riordan Boll

Top stories

American rapper Snoop Dogg was accused of sexual assault and battery in a civil lawsuit filed on Wednesday. 

A woman who identified herself as Jane Doe and described as a model, actress, dancer and host who has worked with Calvin Broadus, aka Snoop Dogg, alleged the rapper assaulted her after she attended his concert on May 29, 2013, as revealed by documents viewed by music outlet Pitchfork. 

According to the woman’s lawsuit filed in the Central District of California, after the concert, she was taken by Snoop Dogg’s associate Bishop Don ‘Magic’ Juan to his home against her will and assaulted by him the following morning. 

The next day, as alleged by the woman, the associate took Doe to Snoop Dogg’s studio, where the rapper cornered her in a bathroom she was using and forced her into oral sex.

Wordle helps rescue woman from home invader
Read more
Wordle helps rescue woman from home invader

“Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg… Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again,” the lawsuit claimed, as cited by Reuters. 

Snoop Dogg’s representatives have not officially responded to the claims, but the artist has denied the claims, according to TMZ. 

The accusations were made a few days before the rapper is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. The lawsuit was filed the same day Snoop Dogg acquired the legendary hip-hop label Death Row Records, and right before the release of his new album, ‘BODR (Bacc On Death Row)’. 

 

 

 

 

Top stories

RT Features

Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies