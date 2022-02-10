 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Feb, 2022 14:52
Female comedian collapses on stage moments after bragging about being vaccinated

Heather McDonald shared a video of the moment she fainted and fractured her skull
Heather McDonald © Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Hallmark Shoebox

Comedian Heather McDonald, 51, has posted a video showing her collapsing mid-set during a stand-up routine in Tempe, Arizona earlier this week. 

In the video McDonald collapses just moments after saying she is vaccinated, boosted, and still has her period, proclaiming that she still hasn’t contracted Covid and that “clearly, Jesus loves me the most. Seriously. So nice, so nice.” The next moment she stumbles, rolls her eyes and falls unconscious, hitting her head on the stage floor. The audience can be heard laughing as apparently everyone assumed it was all part of the act.

Her sister had her rushed to the hospital, where it was revealed she had fractured her skull. The reason for her collapse is still unknown, but her publicist has stated that it may have been “because of dehydration.”

McDonald has since been posting to her social media from a hospital bed, sharing the video of the moment, captioning it: “I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold out show at the @tempeimprov What do you think caused it? #karma #Jesus #comedy #juicyscoop #standup #covid.”

“So I’m in the emergency room. I look weird. I’m so so so so sorry,” said McDonald in a follow up post to her Instagram stories. “I passed out on stage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy. You can see my eye, I fell on my eye,” she continued, showing off her bruises. “I cannot believe this happened. I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show.” She concluded by promising, “Tempe, I will be back. I’ve never, ever fainted in my life.”

