Female comedian collapses on stage moments after bragging about being vaccinated

Comedian Heather McDonald, 51, has posted a video showing her collapsing mid-set during a stand-up routine in Tempe, Arizona earlier this week.

In the video McDonald collapses just moments after saying she is vaccinated, boosted, and still has her period, proclaiming that she still hasn’t contracted Covid and that “clearly, Jesus loves me the most. Seriously. So nice, so nice.” The next moment she stumbles, rolls her eyes and falls unconscious, hitting her head on the stage floor. The audience can be heard laughing as apparently everyone assumed it was all part of the act.

Her sister had her rushed to the hospital, where it was revealed she had fractured her skull. The reason for her collapse is still unknown, but her publicist has stated that it may have been “because of dehydration.”

McDonald has since been posting to her social media from a hospital bed, sharing the video of the moment, captioning it: “I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold out show at the @tempeimprov What do you think caused it? #karma #Jesus #comedy #juicyscoop #standup #covid.”

“So I’m in the emergency room. I look weird. I’m so so so so sorry,” said McDonald in a follow up post to her Instagram stories. “I passed out on stage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy. You can see my eye, I fell on my eye,” she continued, showing off her bruises. “I cannot believe this happened. I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show.” She concluded by promising, “Tempe, I will be back. I’ve never, ever fainted in my life.”