‘South Park’ mocks Matt Damon’s crypto ad

‘South Park’ has aired the first episode of its 25th season, and it didn’t take long for the show to mock Matt Damon’s recent cryptocurrency ad, where he compared crypto investors to pioneers of human civilization, signing off by saying “Fortune favors the brave.”

After Cartman’s class is forbidden to wear their pajamas on the school’s pajama day, he proclaims: “What does Matt Damon say in that Bitcoin commercial? ‘Fortune favors the brave!’”

Another character then says: “My dad said he listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money,” to which Cartman replies, “Yes, everyone did! But, they were brave in doing so!”

The latest season of the long-running series returned this week with weekly episodes for the first time since 2019, aside from two specials – ‘South Park: Post COVID’ and ‘South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID’. The series has been renewed through to season 30, and 14 original films based on the series have been ordered for production.