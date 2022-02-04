 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Feb, 2022 12:01
‘South Park’ mocks Matt Damon’s crypto ad

“Fortune favors the brave!” says Cartman, referring to Damon’s Bitcoin advert
'South Park' Created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone © ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks

‘South Park’ has aired the first episode of its 25th season, and it didn’t take long for the show to mock Matt Damon’s recent cryptocurrency ad, where he compared crypto investors to pioneers of human civilization, signing off by saying “Fortune favors the brave.”

After Cartman’s class is forbidden to wear their pajamas on the school’s pajama day, he proclaims: “What does Matt Damon say in that Bitcoin commercial? ‘Fortune favors the brave!’”

Another character then says: “My dad said he listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money,” to which Cartman replies, “Yes, everyone did! But, they were brave in doing so!”

The latest season of the long-running series returned this week with weekly episodes for the first time since 2019, aside from two specials – ‘South Park: Post COVID’ and ‘South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID’. The series has been renewed through to season 30, and 14 original films based on the series have been ordered for production.

