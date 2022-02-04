 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Feb, 2022 11:23
Nintendo comments on gaming industry consolidation

As more game companies consolidate, Nintendo isn’t convinced it’s the best way to go
© David McNew / Getty Images

While Xbox and Sony are joining the ongoing acquisition race in the gaming industry, Nintendo seems to be taking a different approach, focusing on its own identity instead of buying up a bunch of game studios.

Following recent big-budget acquisition deals like Microsoft purchasing Activision Blizzard, Take-Two buying out Zynga, and Sony acquiring Bungie, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about his thoughts on the trend in a recent investor meeting.

“Our brand was built upon products crafted with dedication by our employees, and having a large number of people who don’t possess Nintendo DNA in our group would not be a plus,” said Furukawa, according to Bloomberg and Reuters.

Furukawa added that Nintendo wasn’t entirely against the practice, as they have purchased game studios in the past, namely Monolith Soft, but stated that the company would only consider acquisition deals if they were deemed necessary.

He also commented on the idea of the metaverse, which is being driven by investments from the likes of Facebook’s parent Meta, saying that Nintendo could see the possibility of the metaverse becoming a thing, but would only consider joining it when the “surprise and fun” that the company offers could be fully delivered within the system.

