 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Feb, 2022 21:16
HomeGames & Culture

TV channel apologizes for airing banned zombie movie

A French-German channel has admitted it made a “regrettable mistake” after broadcasting an uncut version of George Romero’s ‘Day of the Dead’
TV channel apologizes for airing banned zombie movie
FILE PHOTO: Actors dressed as Zombies pose with George Romero star at his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, US, on October 25, 2017 . ©  Global Look Press / Ringo Chiu

Top stories

The Strasbourg-based culture channel Arte has issued an apology after allegedly accidentally broadcasting an uncut version of the 1985 classic horror film ‘Day of the Dead’ by American film director George Romero.

Lights, Camera...Corona! Filmmakers already cashing in on Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Lights, Camera...Corona! Filmmakers already cashing in on Covid-19 pandemic

The iconic film about flesh-eating zombies turned out to be too graphic for the German officials’ taste and was banned from being broadcasted by the Federal Agency for the Protection of Children and Youth. However, Arte still aired it on the night of January 28.

On Thursday, the channel called the move a “regrettable mistake” and assured its German audience it was “committed to the standards of youth media protection in France and Germany.” 

The channel, which is aired separately in France and Germany, also blamed the incident on confusing TV broadcast standards in the two nations.

The movie is prohibited under German laws but is allowed in France, it said.

The fact that there are many different versions of the film also did not make the situation any easier for the channel, Arte said.

Arte also added that it “immediately” removed the uncut version of the film from its movie library as soon as it discovered the mistake on Wednesday.

Bored in coronavirus quarantine? Here are the best epidemic movies to crank up your panic!
Read more
Bored in coronavirus quarantine? Here are the best epidemic movies to crank up your panic!

“We very much regret this incident and will examine the matter carefully so that such a mistake is not repeated,” the channel said in a statement. According to a report by Germany’s Der Spiegel weekly, the issue might not be entirely accidental. Prior to the movie’s broadcast, Arte did advertise a “horror film with a cult status” that it had been planning to show “in its uncensored original version.”

It was not the first time Arte showed the horror classic known as ‘Zombie 2: the Last Chapter’ in Germany. When it was first aired by the channel back in 2007, two different versions of the movie were shown in France and Germany.

 Released in 1985, Romero’s ‘Day of the Dead’ had a poor box office reception and claimed its cult status mostly after it was released internationally on VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray. The film has a 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 75% audience score, making it the lowest-rated film in Romero’s original zombie trilogy. The movie is also known for its shocking gore, which might have prompted the German authorities to ban it.

Top stories

RT Features

How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies