‘How I Met Your Mother’ star answers comeback question

The actor fears his character’s antics would get ‘How I Met Your Father’ into trouble in 2022
Actors Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, and Neil Patrick Harris attend the 'How I Met Your Mother' press line (FILE PHOTO)

In the latest edition of Neil Patrick Harris’s Wondercade newsletter, the former ‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor told ‘How I Met Your Father’ star, Hilary Duff, that he doesn’t think his old character would work in 2022.

Harris played Barney Stinson, a brash, manipulative, and often opinionated womanizer, in the 2005 series which ran for nine seasons, but worries his character would be criticized if he cameoed in the current ‘How I Met Your Father’ sitcom.

While interviewing Duff, Harris dismissed rumors that Barney may make an appearance.

“As for coming on your show (insert joke here), I worry,” Harris stated. “Barney’s antics, his overt delusions of grandeur, would likely get everyone in trouble. So, unless he’s changed his ways or joined a nunnery (insert joke here), not sure if it’s in anyone’s best interest.” 

Chipping in, Duff suggested that Barney’s attempts to scam, con, and bamboozle women into dining or sleeping with him could land him in serious legal trouble. 

“I’m not sure how you feel about this, but I’m pretty sure Barney would… be in jail in 2022,” she told Harris. “Since we’re living in the world of females coming into power, I’m assuming that’s why they made [Barney-esque character Valentina] a woman!”

‘How I Met Your Mother’ series creator Carter Bays has previously said he wished he could go into the edit-room and “remove certain stuff.”

Without going into details, he related the comments to a rewatching of Season 3’s 18th episode, ‘Rebound Bro’, in which Barney enlists the help of female character Robin to improve guest star Randy’s small talk, threatening to leak a sex tape of them if she didn’t comply.

‘How I Met Your Father’ premiered in January, starring Duff and Kim Cattrall.

