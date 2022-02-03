Rudy Giuliani to appear in ‘The Masked Singer’ – media

News that Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, will appear in the next season of reality TV show ‘The Masked Singer’ caused two judges to walk off the stage in protest, media reported on Wednesday.

According to Deadline, which cited unnamed sources, Giuliani was revealed to judges as one of the titular masked singers last week as the seventh season of the show was being recorded.

Judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong reportedly exited the stage in protest – presumably over their political differences with the conservative Giuliani.

Deadline reported that Thicke and Jeong “eventually returned” to the stage, while the other judges – Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger – remained in their seats and “bantered” with Giuliani over his claim “that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client Donald Trump.”

Giuliani received heavy criticism last year for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election, which Trump lost to Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Giuliani – who also served as mayor of New York City in 1994-2001 – would not be the first controversial Republican political figure to appear on the show. In a 2020 episode, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin performed the rap song ‘Baby Got Back’ while dressed in a pink and purple bear costume.

Season 7 of ‘The Masked Singer’ will premiere in the US on March 9.