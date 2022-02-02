Machine Gun Kelly’s comments surface about underage Jenner

American singer Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is facing criticism after a 2013 interview resurfaced in which he named 17-year-old Kendall Jenner as his celebrity crush but claimed he didn’t want to wait for her to turn 18, the legal age of consent in California, before pursuing her.

A clip of the interview has recently been shared on TikTok by user @unluckyp1ckle, prompting widespread condemnation of the rapper’s attitude toward underage girls and the then-teenage ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star.

“God damn I’ve said that so many motherf**king times, I hope that I’m snagging that. Don’t let me move to LA. Oof, I’m finding her,” MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, told Fuse, when discussing Jenner. He had been asked to name his first celebrity crush, but dismissed the question, electing to talk about the 17-year-old.

Asked if he was “counting down the days until she’s 18,” MGK, then 23, said he wouldn’t wait to make a move because there’s “no limits” when celebrities are involved and noted his own age.



“I’m not waiting until she’s 18, I’ll go now. I’m 23, dog, I’m not like a creepy age, you know what I’m saying? And she’s like a celebrity, there is no limits right there,” the hooded-up rapper told the interviewer.

Kelly then went on to list celebrities who had dated underaged girls, noting Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin had dated a 14-year-old and Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses – who he labels as “one of the biggest bad-asses ever” – had dated a girl who was 16 and wrote a song about it.

“I don’t care, say what you want, man, if Kendall Jenner is in your bedroom naked and you’re 50, you’re going,” he added.

The outspoken rapper, now 31, is currently dating Hollywood heartthrob Megan Fox.