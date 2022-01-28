Nicolas Cage lives with a crow

Nicolas Cage, who is set to play the lead role of Dracula in Chris McKay’s upcoming horror movie ‘Renfield’, has revealed he is a big fan of the “goth element” and even owns a black crow as a pet.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cage spoke about the role as well as his life offscreen. The 58-year-old actor revealed that he owns a crow named Hoogan who occasionally insults him.

“He has taken to calling me names… it’s comical, at least, it is to me. When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘Ass.’ Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect,” said the actor. “I like the goth element. I am a goth.”

The reveal, however, might not be that shocking to most of Cage’s fans, considering he is notorious for his rather flamboyant and eccentric roles in films such as 1989’s ‘Vampire’s Kiss’, where he plays a man convinced he is a vampire, sparking quite a few memes.

Speaking of his role as Dracula, Cage said he was inspired by other horror films, such as last year’s ‘Malignant’, Bela Lugosi’s 1931 ‘Dracula’, and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula.’