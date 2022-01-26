 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jan, 2022 21:31
Discord outage silences gamers worldwide

Popular voice chat service Discord went completely offline for several hours due to ‘API outage’
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency/Thiago Prudencio

Discord, the leading voice chat service used by video gamers around the world, suffered a widespread outage on Wednesday, affecting millions of users for over an hour. Only half the user base has been able to return to the service by 1 pm Pacific time [21:00 GMT].

“We are currently investigating a widespread API outage and are working to resolve this ASAP [as soon as possible],” Discord announced shortly before noon Pacific on Wednesday, as the outage site DownDetector showed a massive spike in reports.

The underlying issue was identified within 15 minutes, but resolving it has taken longer. The problem was compounded by “a secondary issue on one of our database clusters,” Discord said. The company responded by limiting the number of log-ins allowed as they worked to restore functionality. 

By 12:30 PST, the database was declared “healthy again” and the login limit was increased.

Deprived of their favorite communication medium, Discord users flocked to Twitter, flooding it with memes while speculating about the real reason behind the outage.

The outage didn’t just affect gamers used to having Discord to coordinate their multiplayer experience, but also people who used the service to socialize.

There were even some reports on social media of relationships adversely affected.

Discord is a free group-chatting platform that boasts some 150 monthly active users. While it was originally created for gamers and its rise was propelled by the growing popularity of esports, the platform has since gone mainstream, turning into one of the widely used tools for online communication.

 

