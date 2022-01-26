Steam reviewers take issue with historical accuracy in ‘Sex With Hitler’ game

‘Sex With Hitler’, currently available on Steam, is essentially a comically low-effort anime porn game that tells the story of how the Nazi dictator has sex with several anime women while he tries to flee Berlin at the end of World War II.

While most reviewers admitted to buying the game as a joke, or receiving it as a prank gift from friends, many were still somehow left underwhelmed. According to the reviews, the game delivers about as much as its title and premise would suggest – a low-effort porn game with dirt-cheap artwork, horrifyingly boring, long and typo-riddled dialogues, atrocious gameplay, and completely forgettable and unsatisfying sex scenes.

But surprisingly, another big issue that reviewers have brought up is the game’s lack of historical accuracy, particularly its inaccurate depiction of Adolf Hitler’s testicles.

“Terrible game. First off Hitler was known to have one testicle (nut). However the game gets this wrong twice,” one reviewer wrote. “In one scene he has both of his nuts. In another scene his sack just seems to be completely nonexistent. I am incredibly disappointed with the lack of historical accuracy.”

According to some historians and researchers, Adolf Hitler might have actually only had one testicle as medical records seem to show that he suffered from right-side cryptorchidism, which means his right testicle never descended.

But despite the unforgivable anatomical inaccuracy, some reviewers still think the game is more historically accurate than some modern AAA titles.

Of course, it should be noted that ‘Sex With Hitler’ was probably intended as a joke, which would explain the on-the-nose obscenity and low-effort production. In fact, the game still has a ‘mostly positive’ rating on Steam, with many leaving humorous positive reviews and some even recommending it as ‘family friendly’.