The Rock teases movie based on ‘one of the biggest, most badass games’

Having finished filming for the upcoming DC film ‘Black Adam’, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed in a recent interview with Men’s Journal that he is now working on bringing a video game character to the big screen and promised there would be an announcement sometime this year, saying, “We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen – one that I’ve played for years.”

He added that he plans to “do right by our gamer friends” and that “really we’re just going to make a great movie.” However, Johnson did not share any further details or provide any other hints as to what the game in question is, leading many fans to speculate.

Although Johnson mentioned playing a lot of ‘Madden’ in the interview, most fans doubt it would be a film centered around a sports game. Many were quick to assume it could be a ‘Mass Effect’ film; however, considering that game is already reportedly being developed into a series, that theory doesn’t seem to hold up very well. Some fans believe that since the game in question is one that Johnson has “played for years,” it could be part of a long-running franchise such as ‘Gears of War’, ‘Call of Duty’, or ‘Halo’, while others have suggested characters that simply look like Johnson, such as Kratos from ‘God of War’.

But whatever the game actually is, Johnson would have his work cut out for him, as video game movies are notorious for often being huge disappointments, both critically and financially. Look no further than The Rock’s own past attempts at video game movies with ‘Doom’ and ‘Rampage’, both of which received mixed reviews at best.

Although there have been some relatively successful projects in recent years, like ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and ‘Detective Pikachu’, there are still a lot of hurdles to overcome when adapting a video game to the big screen, but Hollywood seems to be determined to give video game films a shot, as several TV projects like ‘Mass Effect’, ‘The Last of Us’, and ‘Fallout’ have all been lined up for cinematic adaptation in the near future.

The Rock is currently set to appear in the upcoming ‘Black Adam’ film, and is expected to reprise his roles in ‘Jungle Cruise 2’ and two ‘Red Notice’ sequels alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.