 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2022 17:22
HomeGames & Culture

The Rock teases movie based on ‘one of the biggest, most badass games’

Dwayne Johnson says he is working on a new movie based on a popular game, but doesn’t share details
The Rock teases movie based on ‘one of the biggest, most badass games’
Dwayne Johnson © Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Top stories

Having finished filming for the upcoming DC film ‘Black Adam’, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed in a recent interview with Men’s Journal that he is now working on bringing a video game character to the big screen and promised there would be an announcement sometime this year, saying, “We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen – one that I’ve played for years.”

He added that he plans to “do right by our gamer friends” and that “really we’re just going to make a great movie.” However, Johnson did not share any further details or provide any other hints as to what the game in question is, leading many fans to speculate.

Although Johnson mentioned playing a lot of ‘Madden’ in the interview, most fans doubt it would be a film centered around a sports game. Many were quick to assume it could be a ‘Mass Effect’ film; however, considering that game is already reportedly being developed into a series, that theory doesn’t seem to hold up very well. Some fans believe that since the game in question is one that Johnson has “played for years,” it could be part of a long-running franchise such as ‘Gears of War’, ‘Call of Duty’, or ‘Halo’, while others have suggested characters that simply look like Johnson, such as Kratos from ‘God of War’.

But whatever the game actually is, Johnson would have his work cut out for him, as video game movies are notorious for often being huge disappointments, both critically and financially. Look no further than The Rock’s own past attempts at video game movies with ‘Doom’ and ‘Rampage’, both of which received mixed reviews at best. 

Although there have been some relatively successful projects in recent years, like ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and ‘Detective Pikachu’, there are still a lot of hurdles to overcome when adapting a video game to the big screen, but Hollywood seems to be determined to give video game films a shot, as several TV projects like ‘Mass Effect’, ‘The Last of Us’, and ‘Fallout’ have all been lined up for cinematic adaptation in the near future.

The Rock is currently set to appear in the upcoming ‘Black Adam’ film, and is expected to reprise his roles in ‘Jungle Cruise 2’ and two ‘Red Notice’ sequels alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Top stories

RT Features

From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky FEATURE
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies