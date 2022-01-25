 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2022 12:34
DC’s first major trans character confirmed for upcoming ‘Batgirl’ film

Trans actress Ivory Aquino joins the cast of HBO’s ‘Batgirl’ to portray Alysia Yeoh, the first transgender character in a DC movie
Ivory Aquino © Getty Images / Daniel Zuchnik / FilmMagic

Transgender actress Ivory Aquino has joined the star-studded cast of HBO’s upcoming ‘Batgirl’ film to portray Alysia Yeoh – one of DC’s first openly trans characters, and the best friend of Leslie Grace’s titular hero. 

News of the casting was initially leaked online when Grace posted a photo from the film set on Instagram, tagging Aquino and captioning the photo with “Barbara and Alysia.” However, the casting has now been officially confirmed.

The casting marks the first time a major transgender character will be featured in a big budget DC Extended Universe film, amid increased efforts to broaden LGBTQ representation in superhero films. Previously, the CW series ‘Supergirl’ – also a DC property – introduced the first transgender character in a superhero TV series, with several other DC shows prominently featuring lesbian characters, such as Batwoman played by Ruby Rose. Plus, DC’s animated series ‘Harley Quinn’ ended its second season with Harley and Poison Ivy falling in love, and the DC film ‘Birds of Prey’ featured a lesbian police detective played by Rosie Perez. Marvel has also made strides towards more representation, revealing Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, as pansexual and including a same-sex couple in the ‘Eternals’ film.

‘Batgirl’ is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who previously worked on ‘Bad Boys for Life’. It also stars J.K. Simmons as Jim Gordon, Brendan Fraser as the main villain, Firefly, plus Michael Keaton as Batman and Jacob Scipio in an unknown role. The film is expected to premiere sometime this year.

