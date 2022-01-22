Arnold Schwarzenegger gets in car crash

The Hollywood star allegedly ran a red light and crashed his GMC Yukon SUV into a red Toyota Prius around 4:30pm local time at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue. The resulting pile-up reportedly also involved two other vehicles.

The woman who was driving the hybrid received non-life-threatening injuries, but, according to TMZ sources, was “bleeding heavily from her head” as an ambulance rushed her to the hospital.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Bad Car Accident, SUV on top of Prius, Injuries Reported https://t.co/7oHEfGd3nMpic.twitter.com/UsyLFkSYCj — Wilson (@WilsonsWorld) January 22, 2022

The actor was pictured at the scene of the crash, seemingly unharmed, while his car could be seen on top of the Prius.

Schwarzenegger, 74, sustained no physical injuries, and his “only concern” was the woman wounded in the accident, a representative for the actor confirmed to Fox News.

@Schwarzenegger got in an accident today. He is ok, but a women in another car was injured. Arnold was driving his big gas guzzling Yukon. I guess that whole electric vehicle push from him was just for publicity. 📸@TMZ@TeslaClubSoCalpic.twitter.com/QPrWrWNPgm — F the Pump (@FthePump1) January 22, 2022

The cause of the incident is still under investigation and authorities have yet to officially confirm who was at fault. No one was arrested or ticketed and police believe no drugs or alcohol were involved, according to CBS Los Angeles.