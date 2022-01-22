 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2022 04:06
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets in car crash

Former California governor’s large black SUV smashed into a red Prius, according to photos from the scene
FILE PHOTO ©  Photo by BG004 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

The Hollywood star allegedly ran a red light and crashed his GMC Yukon SUV into a red Toyota Prius around 4:30pm local time at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue. The resulting pile-up reportedly also involved two other vehicles.

The woman who was driving the hybrid received non-life-threatening injuries, but, according to TMZ sources, was “bleeding heavily from her head” as an ambulance rushed her to the hospital.

The actor was pictured at the scene of the crash, seemingly unharmed, while his car could be seen on top of the Prius.

Schwarzenegger, 74, sustained no physical injuries, and his “only concern” was the woman wounded in the accident, a representative for the actor confirmed to Fox News. 

The cause of the incident is still under investigation and authorities have yet to officially confirm who was at fault. No one was arrested or ticketed and police believe no drugs or alcohol were involved, according to CBS Los Angeles.

