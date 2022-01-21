Comedian Louie Anderson dies at 68

Louie Anderson, a three-time Emmy-winning comedian, actor, and popular game show host, has passed away at the age of 68. Speaking to Deadline, Anderson’s longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz said the comedian went into hospital in Las Vegas earlier this week to be treated for diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer.

“Born in St Paul Minnesota, the three­-time Emmy Award winner was one of the country’s most recognized and adored comics,” his rep added. “His career spanned more than 40 years. He was a bestselling author, star of his own standup specials and sitcoms.”

Anderson began his career writing for stand-up comedian Henny Youngman and broke out on his own in 1984, appearing on Johnny Carson’s ‘The Tonight Show’. He later made several appearances in films like ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ and ‘Coming to America’. Anderson’s childhood also served as the inspiration for the animated series ‘Life with Louie’ and the sitcom ‘The Louie Show’. Anderson hosted ‘Family Feud’ from 1999 to 2002 as well as other game shows throughout the years.

In 2016, Anderson won the Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Christine Baskets on the FX series ‘Baskets’. He also won two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Performer In An Animated Program for Fox’s ‘Life with Louie’ in 1997 and 1998.