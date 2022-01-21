Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Singer on one of the top ten best-selling albums of all time, Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, according to a Facebook post by his family.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” read the statement.

Born in Dallas as Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf is best known for his multi-platinum album Bat Out Of Hell as well as for the 90s hit ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’, one of the best-selling singles of 1993 and earning the artist a Grammy Award.

Meat Loaf also appeared in several cult-classic films throughout the years, including the 1975 musical ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ 1992’s ‘Wayne’s World,’ and also played the role of Robert Paulsen in 1999’s ‘Fight Club.’

Meat Loaf had a history of illnesses and injuries over the years – he broke his leg after jumping off a stage in 1978, finishing the tour in a wheelchair, fainted on stage while performing in 2011, and collapsed on stage during a concert in Canada in 2016. In 2019 he broke his collarbone after falling off an interview stage at a convention in Texas.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” his family said in the final Facebook post on his page.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”