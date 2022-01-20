Actress wants all fat jokes removed

‘Fargo’ star Allison Tolman, who played Molly Solverson, went on a Twitter rant demanding Hollywood writers remove jokes about weight and other superficial features from their scripts, saying they were “unkind” to characters, actors and the audience and crew.



Writers and showrunners- take the jokes about weight out of your scripts. I promise they aren’t funny. And even if they were, they won’t hold up well. And even if they did, they’re unkind-either to your characters and actors or someone in your audience or crew. It’s not worth it. — Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) January 18, 2022

She continued the thread by detailing exactly what topics should be off-limits to writers, such as “the numbers on a scale,” “what someone eats,” “what size their clothing is,” and “exercise and movements.”

Jokes about weight don’t have to just be jokes about a characters body. They can also include making mention of: - the numbers on a scale - what someone eats - what size their clothing is - exercise and movement — Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) January 18, 2022

However, even that’s not enough, according to Tolman. She further tweeted that no body descriptors should never be mentioned, and encouraged writers to remove “character descriptions and the names of minor roles” altogether.

The actress also had a particular issue with descriptions of small bodies, saying that while most people consider “skinny intern” to be a complementary way to describe someone, auditioning for the part is somehow “weird.”

Oh! And also, people think it’s okay if they’re using descriptors for small bodies, because they’re considered complimentary. Like, you’re auditioning for “Skinny Intern”, congratulations! But do you see THAT IS THE EXACT POINT AND SURELY YOU UNDERSTAND HOW WEIRD THAT IS. — Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) January 18, 2022

She concluded her rant by pointing out that unless such descriptions are included in a character’s lines, they are only seen by the people working on producing the film, such as cast, crew, and executives.

While some agreed with the actress’ position, many Twitter users pointed out that the logic in Tolman’s tweets would suggest that any and all jokes could be considered “unkind” and that such an approach would eventually lead to jokes being banned outright.