19 Jan, 2022 15:06
‘Moon Knight’ actor dies after ski accident

37-year-old French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died following an skiing accident in the Alps on Tuesday
French actor Gaspard Ulliel © JOEL SAGET / AFP

The 37-year-old French actor Gaspard Ulliel has passed away following a “serious skiing accident” in the Alps on Tuesday, according to his family and local agent, as reported by AFP. The actor reportedly collided with another skier and lost consciousness, after which he was transported by helicopter to the Grenoble University Hospital in “serious condition with a skull injury.” He was pronounced dead after surgery.

Ulliel was known for his work in ‘Hannibal Rising’, ‘It’s Only The End of the World’, ‘A Very Long Engagement’, and ‘Saint Lauren’, among other films, and was the recipient of two Cesar awards. He is set to appear in Marvel’s anticipated ‘Moon Knight’ series in the role of Midnight Man. Ulliel was also the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

