 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022 10:19
HomeGames & Culture

What will Microsoft do with Activision Blizzard?

The biggest deal in gaming industry must be followed up with a thorough cleansing to purge the bad baggage of scandal and lawsuits
Ian Miles Cheong
Ian Miles Cheong

By Ian Miles Cheong, political and cultural commentator. His work has been featured on The Rebel, Penthouse, Human Events, and The Post Millennial. Follow Ian on Twitter @stillgray

By Ian Miles Cheong, political and cultural commentator. His work has been featured on The Rebel, Penthouse, Human Events, and The Post Millennial. Follow Ian on Twitter @stillgray

What will Microsoft do with Activision Blizzard?
A snapshot of Activision Blizzard market chart from before the Microsoft deal news hit ©  Igor Golovniov / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Top stories

In a move that is already sending shockwaves throughout the video game industry, Microsoft has announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty, Overwatch, and some of the most popular video games in history. It is the largest acquisition in the company’s history – and one that effectively turns Microsoft into the Disney of video games.

From hardcore titles like Diablo and Call of Duty to casual games like Hearthstone and Candy Crush, Activision published it all – and now Microsoft is set to acquire the company for a cool $68.7 billion. It’s a figure almost 10 times more than the $7.5 billion it paid to acquire Bethesda in 2020, the publisher and developer of the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchises.

Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard in all-time record deal
Read more
Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard in all-time record deal

In its announcement of the acquisition, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer promised that the company will offer many of Activision Blizzard’s titles on the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, including classics from the publisher’s massive catalog and upcoming titles.

With its bottomless pockets, Microsoft will undoubtedly be able to support Activision Blizzard’s continued development of titles that are currently struggling to see release, such as Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV – a boon for fans of the franchises and gamers in general.

Encumbered by controversy

The impending acquisition of the Call of Duty and Overwatch publisher comes at a precarious time for Activision Blizzard, which is currently in the middle of dealing with discrimination lawsuits and scandals revolving around its workplace culture. The situation has prompted multiple calls for CEO Bobby Kotick to resign.

While Microsoft did not offer an exact comment on the scandals surrounding Activision Blizzard, Spencer wrote, “As a company, Microsoft is committed to our journey for inclusion in every aspect of gaming, among both employees and players. We deeply value individual studio cultures. We also believe that creative success and autonomy go hand-in-hand with treating every person with dignity and respect.”

“We hold all teams, and all leaders, to this commitment,” the Xbox executive said.

Blizzard: From ‘Lost Vikings’ to lost in controversies
Read more
Blizzard: From ‘Lost Vikings’ to lost in controversies

Bobby Kotick will remain in charge of the publisher until Microsoft’s acquisition is complete in 2023, the CEO said in an email to employees, in which he lauded the publisher’s future through Microsoft as it engages with the so-called ‘metaverse’. Kotick offered that Activision Blizzard will operate autonomously under Microsoft’s watch following the purchase.

In contrast to other game publishers, Microsoft has allowed its acquisitions to remain autonomous, without too much interference. This much is true for its acquisitions of Bethesda, Obsidian, InXile, and Minecraft developer Mojang – but Activision Blizzard might require a more hands-on approach.

As Microsoft picks up the publisher’s baggage and deals with the wreckage left in the wake of multiple, high-profile scandals, it remains unclear if Microsoft will retain much of the existing talent responsible for the situation Activision Blizzard is currently in.

At the present, the current administration handles its controversies by introducing ‘woke’ additions and changes to its games instead of addressing the company culture – and it’s a practice that threatens to continue under Microsoft’s reign. Simply put, Microsoft can’t afford to buy a company already riddled with lawsuits and bad mojo and not clean house. It simply must.

The bigger picture

What does the purchase mean for the gaming industry at large? For starters, Sony will be hardest hit by the acquisition given that much of its PlayStation revenue comes from hosting Activision’s Call of Duty franchise, which it has previously offered exclusives for over the Xbox.

Should Microsoft opt to turn Activision Blizzard’s titles into platform exclusives for the Xbox and PC, Sony will be forced to create new franchises or revive old ones like Killzone and Resistance to compete against Call of Duty, the world’s most popular first-person shooter. Let’s not even get started on how Microsoft owns Minecraft and The Elder Scrolls.

READ MORE: $100mn fund demanded for victims of Activision Blizzard harassment

The monumental acquisition of one of the world’s largest video game publishers effectively shifts the power dynamic to Microsoft’s favor. It’s exciting to see how Sony and other publishers will respond to the move. What a time to be alive.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.

Top stories

RT Explainers

Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko’s dramatic return to fight 'treason' charges
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko’s dramatic return to fight 'treason' charges EXPLAINER
Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine?
Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine? EXPLAINER
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia?
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia? EXPLAINER
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies