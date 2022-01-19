 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022 03:18
Video game porn crashes senate meeting

A prankster played a graphic ‘Final Fantasy’-themed clip during an event held by Italian senators and academics
Video game porn crashes senate meeting
Characters from the 'Final Fantasy VII' video game are seen in a promo video. ©  YouTube / FINAL FANTASY / screenshot

A pornographic clip featuring characters from the ‘Final Fantasy’ video game series interrupted a meeting of Italian senators

A virtual gathering attended by Italian lawmakers and academics – including a Nobel Prize winner – was briefly interrupted after a troll streamed a pornographic video, one with senator saying she will report the intrusion to police.

The computerized porn was displayed to participants at the virtual meeting on Monday, showing two characters from the ‘Final Fantasy’ video game franchise in the middle of the act, complete with explicit audio. The clip went on for nearly 30 seconds before the prankster was identified and removed from the chat. 

“There’s a person that has snuck in – I apologize. If the other director please can help me kick this person out,” an event organizer said as the video played.

The remote meeting was held from Palazzo Giustiniani in the Senate, with a number of lawmakers from the Five Star Movement in the audience, as well as academics such as physicist Giorgio Parisi, who took home the Nobel Prize last year.

One Five Star lawmaker, Senator Maria Laura Mantovani, said she would file a report to the police, telling local media “A porno film suddenly aired on the monitor of the conference we were holding” and that the incident was brought to “the relevant authorities so that they can identify the person responsible.”

She added that the meeting went on without any issues and “continued as if nothing had happened” following the Zoom-bombing stunt.

