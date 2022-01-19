 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022 02:45
HomeGames & Culture

Police send ‘emergency alert’ for Joker’s car roaming Gotham City

The villainous Joker’s car was spotted on the streets of Gotham City this week, according to an alert sent out in Missouri
Police send ‘emergency alert’ for Joker’s car roaming Gotham City
The Bat Signal posted on Los Angeles City Hall at the Los Angeles Tribute To Adam West on June 15, 2017 © Getty Images / Albert L. Ortega

Top stories

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Gotham City emergency alert for Batman villain ‘The Joker’ was issued in error

Missouri authorities accidentally issued an emergency alert for ‘Batman’ villain ‘The Joker’ this week, warning that the fictional killer’s purple and green car had been spotted in Gotham City.

“Emergency Alert: Gotham City MO purple/green 1978 Dodge 3700 GT UKIDME,” read the alert, which was sent out to Americans in the state of Missouri on Tuesday.

Many locals took to social media to express confusion, pointing out that the purple and green Dodge car listed was used by The Joker in the 1989 movie ‘Batman’, where Hollywood star Jack Nicholson played the iconic villain. The movie is set in the fictional Gotham City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) soon reassured locals that the warning was an internal test that had been made public in error.

“This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT,” MSHP General HQ tweeted.

However, some Missourians demanded accountability, with local KMBC news anchor Matt Flener calling it “a major error, especially at a time of heightened alert.”

It wasn’t the first time that a US emergency alert was issued in error. Last year, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued an amber alert for the fictional serial-killing doll ‘Chucky’. The alert warned that Chucky – a pint-sized serial killer from the 1988 horror movie ‘Child’s Play’ – was “wielding a huge kitchen knife” and had abducted his fictional son Glen.

In 2018, residents in Hawaii received an emergency alert claiming that a ballistic missile was closing in on the state. “Seek shelter immediately. This is not a drill,” read the warning, which sent locals into a panic.

Emergency broadcast systems have also been hacked in recent years, with one warning from 2013 claiming that the bodies of the dead had risen from their graves to attack the living.

Top stories

RT Explainers

Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko’s dramatic return to fight 'treason' charges
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko’s dramatic return to fight 'treason' charges EXPLAINER
Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine?
Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine? EXPLAINER
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia?
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia? EXPLAINER
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies