17 Jan, 2022 13:34
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s production company lands series deal

HiddenLight Productions’ newly launched label commissioned by Channel 4 to make a series about superbrands
Hillary Clinton along with her daughter Chelsea Clinton © Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

HiddenLight Productions, founded by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, has unveiled a new sub label, HLP Studios, and announced a series, commissioned by the UK’s Channel 4, set to go behind the scenes of the world’s biggest brands.

‘Inside the Superbrands’ will consist of eight one-hour-long episodes, detailing the inner workings of eight major brands, including Heinz, Guinness and Kellogg’s. The series will take viewers into the factories, boardrooms and development labs, as well as examine the history of these companies and their rise to prominence.

“Brands are an integral part of all our lives and what we buy says a huge amount about how we live,” said Johnny Webb, HiddenLight Productions CEO. “We are delighted to be working with Channel 4 on our first HLP Studios commission. HLP Studios gives us the opportunity to stretch our creative wings in formats and popular factual and bring our ethos to a wider factual audience.”

The series will be presented by Helen Skelton, known for her work for the BBC and executive produced by Nick Betts and Johnny Webb.

“The series enters the hidden world of global brands that are much loved in Britain, in a surprising, insightful and playful way,” said Betts. “We gained unique access to international brands which had never let the TV cameras in before. Our presenter, the irrepressible Helen Skelton, takes us on a journey into the heart of these Superbrands – uncovering secrets in their factories and innovation labs, but also asking the questions the brands don’t necessarily want to hear. Helen’s innate warmth, curiosity and nous is a given, but this series allows the audience to see her in a completely new light.”

HiddenLight was founded in 2020 by the Clintons and Sam Branson, and has so far won commissions for YouTube’s ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’ and a docuseries for Apple TV+ based on the Clintons’ book ‘Gutsy Women,’ which is set to be hosted by Clinton and Chelsea themselves.

Hillary Clinton has been a prominent American political figure who served as State Secretary from 2009 to 2013 and ran for president several times, famously losing in 2016 to Donald Trump, when she won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College. She has since retired from politics and has focused on writing, campaigning and partaking in various media ventures.

