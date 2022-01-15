 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Batgirl actress shares first image of herself in superhero suit

The ‘Batgirl’ movie, starring Leslie Grace, is scheduled for release later this year
Dominican-American actress and singer Leslie Grace, who stars as Batgirl in the upcoming DC movie, has excited fans by publishing the first image of herself in a superhero suit.

Grace posted the photo on Twitter on Saturday, using a quote from the popular 2003 comic book miniseries ‘Batgirl: Year One’ as a caption.

“Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts,” it read.

Her dark blue and gold suit also appears to be inspired by the comics, in particular the ‘Batgirl of Burnside’ series, first published in 2015.

Some fans in the comment section complained that the “the costume just screams TV quality, low budget.”

There were more favorable comments, however, with one user proclaiming it “the best rendition of a modern & classic yet practical & utilitarian Batgirl costume.”

Fans also praised the filmmakers for staying faithful to the comics, instead of inventing something new themselves.

They also said they’ll be rooting for Grace when the ‘Batgirl’ flick, in which she plays Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, is released on HBO Max later in 2022.

It’s the 27-year-old’s second movie after her appearance in the film adaptation of Tony-Award-winning musical ‘In the Heights’ last year.

‘Batgirl’ will also see Hollywood veteran Michael Keaton returning to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, which he played in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

