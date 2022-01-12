Gender-swapped ‘Zorro’ remake in the works

A new series about the masked vigilante Zorro is coming to the CW network, headed by writer/director Robert Rodriguez. The show is set to tell the story of a ‘Latinx’ girl seeking to dole out revenge for her father’s murder.

The Zorro franchise has been around for decades, but for the past decade Hollywood has been unable to actually realize a project including the masked vigilante as several productions have been scrubbed for various reasons. But now, according to Deadline, Robert Rodriguez is getting the chance to head a series that will take ‘Zorro’ in a ‘new direction’, so to speak.

This new incarnation of the series, which was originally developed for NBC, sees the traditionally male character replaced by a proud Latinx woman, who wishes to carry out revenge against those who murdered her father. Her thirst for blood leads her to join a secret society where she adopts the outlaw persona of Zorro. The move is a big departure from the root themes that prevailed in ‘The Zorro’ and fans are already shredding the project to pieces.

Of course they have to gender swap the hero. Because there’s no more original thought.Obviously she should be named Zorra, not Zorro. Or if you really want to be woke, Zorrx. 🙄 — 🍊🐒 (@Foggy_Winders) January 12, 2022

An overwhelming number of users reacted negatively to the Deadline article, in particular for its use of the term ‘Latinx’, which is the liberally approved method of scrubbing gendered language in referencing Latinos, despite the fact that a mere 3% of Hispanics actually use the term, and many see it as a slur.

It’s yet unclear when the new ‘Zorro’ series will premiere, but given CW’s reputation for underperforming shows, often marred with overly progressive virtue signaling and bad writing, Robert Rodrgiguez has his work cut out for him, especially considering the premise of his upcoming project.