 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2022 12:45
HomeGames & Culture

Gender-swapped ‘Zorro’ remake in the works

The new remake will follow a “Latinx woman seeking revenge for her father,” according to Deadline
Gender-swapped ‘Zorro’ remake in the works
"The Mask of Zorro" by Martin Campbell, 1998. © TriStar Pictures

Top stories

A new series about the masked vigilante Zorro is coming to the CW network, headed by writer/director Robert Rodriguez. The show is set to tell the story of a ‘Latinx’ girl seeking to dole out revenge for her father’s murder.

The Zorro franchise has been around for decades, but for the past decade Hollywood has been unable to actually realize a project including the masked vigilante as several productions have been scrubbed for various reasons. But now, according to Deadline, Robert Rodriguez is getting the chance to head a series that will take ‘Zorro’ in a ‘new direction’, so to speak.

This new incarnation of the series, which was originally developed for NBC, sees the traditionally male character replaced by a proud Latinx woman, who wishes to carry out revenge against those who murdered her father. Her thirst for blood leads her to join a secret society where she adopts the outlaw persona of Zorro. The move is a big departure from the root themes that prevailed in ‘The Zorro’ and fans are already shredding the project to pieces.

An overwhelming number of users reacted negatively to the Deadline article, in particular for its use of the term ‘Latinx’, which is the liberally approved method of scrubbing gendered language in referencing Latinos, despite the fact that a mere 3% of Hispanics actually use the term, and many see it as a slur.

It’s yet unclear when the new ‘Zorro’ series will premiere, but given CW’s reputation for underperforming shows, often marred with overly progressive virtue signaling and bad writing, Robert Rodrgiguez has his work cut out for him, especially considering the premise of his upcoming project. 

Top stories

RT Explainers

Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies