 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jan, 2022 00:33
HomeGames & Culture

Comedian says he wasn’t serious about JK Rowling’s ‘anti-Semitism’

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart still believes that certain “tropes” are “embedded” in society and sometimes “invisible“ in films
Comedian says he wasn’t serious about JK Rowling’s ‘anti-Semitism’
FILE PHOTO: Actors portraying goblins from the 'Harry Potter' series are seen at a Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Watford, Britain, March 19, 2019. ©  Getty Images / Jeff Spicer

Top stories

Jon Stewart has claimed he never meant to accuse JK Rowling or the ‘Harry Potter’ films of being anti-Semitic, despite fallout from a previous conversation on the topic.

On his podcast ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart,’ the comedian said he was surprised to see a previous podcast conversation trending on Twitter, as more and more people highlighted Stewart’s comments comparing the goblin banker characters in the ‘Harry Potter’ films to Jewish caricatures.

“JK Rowling was like, ‘Can we get these guys to run our bank?’ It’s a wizarding world… we can ride dragons, you can have a pet owl… but who should run the bank? Jews,” he said in the clip. Stewart claimed the segment of film featuring the goblin characters and the Gringotts bank resemble imagery from the 1903 fabricated anti-Semitic book, ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.’

Stewart is now claiming, however, that he was merely “having a larf” – or laugh – and that Rowling was brought up as part of a longer discussion.

“There is no reasonable person that could have watched it and seen it as more than a lighthearted conversation between colleagues and chums, having a larf,” he said, specifically name-dropping Newsweek as an outlet committing “f**king arson” in its coverage of his remarks.

Stewart at one point addressed the camera and revealed he does not think the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise is anti-Semitic, nor does he think Rowling is. The author’s books inspired the massive movie franchise, which continues to this day with the ‘Fantastic Beast’ series, but Rowling was only credited as a producer on the final two ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Though Stewart disputes how his words have been characterized, he did say that his conversation on the ‘Potter’ movies – which he claims to “love” – was about “some tropes” being “embedded in society that they're basically invisible, even in a considered process like moviemaking,” though he did not immediately specify any particular “tropes.”

Stewart said in his original talk that he was “surprised” more people hadn’t come to the conclusion he did.

“It was one of those things where I saw it on the screen and I was expecting the crowd to be like, ‘Holy s**t, [Rowling] did not, in a wizarding world, just throw Jews in there to run the f**king underground bank,” he said.

Top stories

RT Explainers

How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies