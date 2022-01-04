 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jan, 2022 14:07
HomeGames & Culture

Nirvana ‘child pornography’ lawsuit dismissed

The man who was featured naked on the ‘Nevermind’ album cover as a baby alleged that the experience has caused him emotional distress
Nirvana ‘child pornography’ lawsuit dismissed
An exhibit marks the anniversary of the release of Nirvana's Nevermind album. © Samir Hussein / Getty Images

Top stories

A California judge has rejected a lawsuit launched by the man who was the naked baby on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ album cover, who had alleged it was “child pornography.” The band had dismissed the claim as “not serious.”

The lawsuit was launched last year by Spencer Elden, now 30, who accused the band of sexual exploitation and argued that the cover art constituted child sexual abuse. In his legal filing, he argued he’d suffered loss of wages and “enjoyment of life” due to the use of the photograph, saying it had caused him “extreme and permanent emotional distress.”

Nirvana responded to the allegations last month by filing a request in court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that Elden’s allegations lacked merit.

“Elden’s claim that the photograph on the ‘Nevermind’ album cover is ‘child pornography’ is, on its face, not serious,” Nirvana’s lawyers said, alleging that he had previously appeared to enjoy being known as the “Nirvana baby.”

Baby from famous image on Nirvana’s hit album ‘Nevermind’ SUES band for profiting from ‘sex trafficking venture’ & child porn
Read more
Baby from famous image on Nirvana’s hit album ‘Nevermind’ SUES band for profiting from ‘sex trafficking venture’ & child porn

Urging the court to dismiss the claim, the band’s legal representatives stated that, if proven true, it would mean anyone owning the record is “guilty of felony possession of child pornography.”

The band further stated that Elden’s case failed to stand up in court because the statute of limitations on his claim expired in 2011, preventing him from being eligible to sue.

Speaking to Variety last year, Elden’s lawyers at Marsh Law refuted the band’s defense by stating “child pornography is a forever crime,” adding that any money earned from the image “creates longstanding liability” and “breeds lifelong trauma.”

As Elden’s team failed to meet the December 30 deadline to respond to Nirvana’s request for dismissal, Judge Fernando M Olguin rejected the lawsuit “with leave to amend.” Elden’s team has until January 13 to refile the case.

Top stories

RT Explainers

Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies