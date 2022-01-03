 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jan, 2022 01:36
HomeGames & Culture

Newspaper ripped for using ‘white power’ photo in Harry Potter roundup

Fans of Daniel Radcliffe who portrayed the series’ title character were not happy about the image choice by The Times
Newspaper ripped for using ‘white power’ photo in Harry Potter roundup
© Twitter / The Times

Top stories

The Times newspaper received heavy backlash after it used a photo of actor Daniel Radcliffe dressed as a neo-Nazi in its roundup of what the actors from the ‘Harry Potter’ movies are doing a decade later.

In an article on Friday titled, “The cast of Harry Potter — where are they now?” The Times used a photo from the 2016 movie ‘Imperium’, which showed a skinhead Radcliffe – who played the titular character in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies – dressed in a ‘white power’ shirt.

In ‘Imperium’, Radcliffe plays an undercover FBI agent who infiltrates a neo-Nazi gang plotting a terrorist attack. Though the newspaper did note in the article that the photo was from a movie, a Twitter post by the Times failed to state the origin of the image – showing without context a Nazi-dressed Radcliffe under the caption, “So what are the Hogwarts alumni up to now?”

Many social media users protested the newspaper’s editorial decision and complained that it was particularly offensive since Radcliffe is Jewish on his mother’s side.

“Deeply irresponsible picture choice to use without context,” protested one person, while another called for the staffer responsible to be fired.

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies