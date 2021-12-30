 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2021 15:28
HomeGames & Culture

South Korea to ban NFT games

Seoul has demanded that Apple and Google remove play-to-earn mobile games from their app stores
South Korea to ban NFT games
FILE PHOTO. © AFP / Ed JONES

Top stories

The South Korean government is taking a stand against NFTs, attempting to block the release of new crypto-inspired play-to-earn mobile games and demanding the removal of existing ones from the Apple and Google app stores.

Play-to-earn games have recently been growing in popularity among crypto enthusiasts, as they use similar blockchain technology and allow players to invest and make money just by playing. Most of these apps typically require users to first purchase non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which can then be used to play and earn in-game rewards.

NFT craze: How to make millions selling simple pictures online
Read more
NFT craze: How to make millions selling simple pictures online

But according to South Korean law, games that offer prizes worth more than 10,000 Korean won ($8.42) are banned throughout the country, and the government has introduced tough regulations regarding gambling, gaming, and age ratings. The Game Management Committee (GMC), which is part of South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, has described pay-to-earn games as speculative money-making schemes and has made a move to outlaw ones which require in-app purchases in order to play.

P2E game developers have already had a hard time releasing their apps on the South Korean market, as they have struggled to obtain an age rating for their products, which is a requirement for them to be listed. 

“It is reasonable to keep P2E games from getting age ratings under the current law because cash rewards in games can be considered prizes,” said a GMC spokesperson. 

While the games won’t necessarily be banned outright, the new regulations mean that P2E games will have a hard time finding audiences, and their unavailability on Apple and Google’s app stores will further limit their reach.

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies