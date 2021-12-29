 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Dec, 2021 11:48
Former ‘Real Housewives’ star divorces Biden’s nephew

After just two months of marriage, the pair announced their split on Instagram
Meghan King Edmonds. © AFP / Jerod Harris

Meghan King, who was a star on ‘Real Housewives of Orange County,’ has revealed that she and Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Owens, are ending their marriage after two months.

King, 37, took to Instagram to confirm that the two-month marriage between her and President Biden’s nephew was coming to an end. A mother of three, she asked fans to offer ‘grace and gentle kindness’ during this tumultuous period in her life.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows – and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams,” wrote King in her Instagram post.

King and Cuffe Owens wed in early October in a small private wedding, which was attended by his uncle, President Biden, and first lady Jill Biden. 

King had previously starred in the TV series ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ and was a main cast member for three seasons from 2015 to 2017. In 2019 she ended a fire-year marriage after allegedly being cheated on by her husband, with whom they share a five-year-old daughter and twin sons who are three years old.

