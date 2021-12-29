Former ‘Real Housewives’ star divorces Biden’s nephew

Meghan King, who was a star on ‘Real Housewives of Orange County,’ has revealed that she and Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Owens, are ending their marriage after two months.

King, 37, took to Instagram to confirm that the two-month marriage between her and President Biden’s nephew was coming to an end. A mother of three, she asked fans to offer ‘grace and gentle kindness’ during this tumultuous period in her life.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows – and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams,” wrote King in her Instagram post.

Meghan King has spoken! pic.twitter.com/mmBYWA33tJ — bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) December 27, 2021

King and Cuffe Owens wed in early October in a small private wedding, which was attended by his uncle, President Biden, and first lady Jill Biden.

King had previously starred in the TV series ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ and was a main cast member for three seasons from 2015 to 2017. In 2019 she ended a fire-year marriage after allegedly being cheated on by her husband, with whom they share a five-year-old daughter and twin sons who are three years old.