AOC breaks Guinness record with game stream

During the run-up to the 2020 US presidential election, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held her very first livestream, in which she played the popular ‘Among Us’ video game alongside other streamers in an effort to encourage viewers to go out and vote on November 3.

Aided by a number of famous guests, such as fellow Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and several popular Twitch stars, the stream managed to gain over 450,000 concurrent viewers just hours after kicking off. As revealed by Hasan Piker in a Reddit post, this feat was record breaking, and a whole page was dedicated to the stream in the latest edition of the ‘Guinness World Records’.

The record-shattering feat also puts AOC in the top 10 most-viewed single-star Twitch streams ever, sitting at ninth place after the likes of TheGrefg, a Spanish streamer who once had a record 2.4 million concurrent viewers, and North American streamer Ninja who once reached 616,693.