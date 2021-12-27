 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Dec, 2021
AOC breaks Guinness record with game stream

Turns out US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s first Twitch stream ahead of the 2020 election broke the record for most successful debut stream.
FILE PHOTO. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. © AFP / Brendan Smialowski

During the run-up to the 2020 US presidential election, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held her very first livestream, in which she played the popular ‘Among Us’ video game alongside other streamers in an effort to encourage viewers to go out and vote on November 3.
Aided by a number of famous guests, such as fellow Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and several popular Twitch stars, the stream managed to gain over 450,000 concurrent viewers just hours after kicking off. As revealed by Hasan Piker in a Reddit post, this feat was record breaking, and a whole page was dedicated to the stream in the latest edition of the ‘Guinness World Records’.

The record-shattering feat also puts AOC in the top 10 most-viewed single-star Twitch streams ever, sitting at ninth place after the likes of TheGrefg, a Spanish streamer who once had a record 2.4 million concurrent viewers, and North American streamer Ninja who once reached 616,693.

