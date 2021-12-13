 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian beauty crowned Miss Universe 2021 in Israel

13 Dec, 2021 04:02
India's Harnaaz Sandhu waves after being crowned Miss Universe 2021 ©  AP / Ariel Schalit
Harnaaz Sandhu of India has outshined the finalists from Paraguay and South Africa to claim the Miss Universe 2021 crown at the 70th global beauty pageant held this year in Eilat, Israel.

The 21-year-old actress-model from Punjab, India, outmatched her competitors in the final round after offering her advice to young women on “how to deal with the pressures they face today.”

“The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves,” she said. “To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide.” 

Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own.

The pageant was held in the Red Sea resort town of Eilat late on Sunday night, despite many controversies, calls for boycott over the Israeli treatment of Palestinians, and the last-minute scare of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Most of the 80 contestants already arrived in Israel by the time the country shut its borders to foreigners, while others had to request permissions and undergo a mandatory quarantine.

USA's Elle Smith, from left, India's Harnaaz Sandhu, Vietnam's Kim Duyen Nguyen Huynh, Aruba's Thessaly Zimmerman, and Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira pose as they advance to the semifinals of the 70th Miss Universe pageant, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Eilat, Israel. ©  AP / Ariel Schalit

Malaysia decided to join the boycott and refused to send their representative, while South African authorities withdrew their support for their country’s contestant.

