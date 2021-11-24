Amazon could film a Mass Effect TV series

According to Deadline magazine, Amazon Studios is in the final stages of sealing a deal with Electronic Arts to develop a TV series based on the record-selling Mass Effect video games.

There is currently little to no information about the project, but talks about the potential adaptation have apparently been going on for months, with actor Henry Cavill having seemingly dropped a vague hint at his involvement with the project all the way back in February of this year.

However, the announcement of a possible deal could mean that fans might be getting closer to seeing an official confirmation of the project.

This isn't the first time the Mass Effect franchise has been targeted for a screen adaptation. Warner Bros Studios was also interested in the project back in 2010, however ultimately decided to abandon it due to the story not lending itself to a feature film. But now that the creators at Amazon have recognized the series' potential for a TV adaptation it seems things might actually get off the ground this time.

This announcement comes as Amazon Studios has been going all-in on adapting popular fantasy and sci-fi franchises.

“We know our global audience is hungry for elevated fantasy and shows based on beloved IP,” said Amazon Studio head Jennifer Salke. “You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more.”

Amazon recently premiered its Wheel of Time TV series, based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels, the first three episodes of which have turned out to be the biggest premiere of the year for Amazon Prime, and many critics have hailed the show a success.

A prequel series to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is also currently in the works, which is set to explore the world of Tolkien several centuries before the adventures of Bilbo and Frodo. That series is slated for a September 2022 premiere.

But while all these adaptations do seem to be getting a lot of attention, not everyone seems to be overly optimistic about the success of these shows.

Many of Amazon's recent projects have in one way or another been surrounded by controversy regarding things like casting and injection of progressive agendas. The early sneak-peeks of the LOTR series already have many fans worried about the liberties the creators seem to have taken with Tolkien's world.

The yet-to-be officially announced Mass Effect series, however, is also stirring some debate already. Fans are concerned about the show possibly ‘canonizing’ certain storylines or limiting the main protagonist, which players had the option of making male or female, as well as making numerous decisions that had a big impact on how and where the story went.

Whether or not the upcoming Mass Effect TV series will succeed in delivering a story both fans and newcomers can enjoy remains to be seen. Adaptations are never easy, and the shows leading up to Mass Effect, like Wheel of Time or LOTR, could become good indicators for the studio’s ability to capture the essence of the original content they adapt. But for now it’s a matter of getting a launch in the first place.

