Russia’s new nuclear security policy approved by Putin, govt to implement within three months

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree approving Russia’s updated nuclear and radiation safety policy, running through to 2025 and beyond. It will be implemented within three months.

Published on Moscow’s official website for legal information on Monday, Putin signed the decree into effect on Saturday.

Read more

The document outlines the security policy towards nuclear facilities for both military and civilian purposes, minimizes the risks of personnel stationed at those facilities, and increases the responsibility of institutions using nuclear energy.

It replaces the nuclear security strategy approved in 2012 and instructs the Russian government to approve a plan for the implementation of the document within three months.

Last week, the military tested all three components of its nuclear arsenal during drills playing out a scenario involving Russian retaliation against enemy attack.

Exercises included tests of submarine-launched nuclear missiles, land-launched nuclear missiles, and air-deployed nuclear bombs from its strategic bomber fleet.

The tests come as Moscow introduces new advanced weapons systems into its nuclear deterrent strategy aimed at undermining US capabilities.

Unveiling the new arsenal earlier this year, Putin warned that a failure to modernize its nuclear deterrent would expose Russia to US military pressure.

Geopolitical maps tell a different story. Missile shield, NATO/US bases are reinforcing the encirclement perception of Russia and China. New rivalry between US and Russia on European territory is degrading European security,Radical islam is real enemy. NATO paradigma obseolete pic.twitter.com/cA3Q5tSkTN — EUROCONTINENT (@Eurocontinent) July 10, 2018

“In the end, if we did nothing, this would render the Russian nuclear potential worthless,” Putin said.

“They could simply intercept all of it,” he said of US military assets deployed in allied states along Russia’s borders.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.