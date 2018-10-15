HomeRussian Politics News

Russia’s new nuclear security policy approved by Putin, govt to implement within three months

Get short URL
Russia’s new nuclear security policy approved by Putin, govt to implement within three months
Russian crew load a Tu-160 strategic bomber during recent nuclear drills © Russia MoD
President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree approving Russia’s updated nuclear and radiation safety policy, running through to 2025 and beyond. It will be implemented within three months.

Published on Moscow’s official website for legal information on Monday, Putin signed the decree into effect on Saturday.

Read more
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall © Grigoriy Sisoev ‘Listen to us now’: Putin unveils new Russian nuclear arsenal

The document outlines the security policy towards nuclear facilities for both military and civilian purposes, minimizes the risks of personnel stationed at those facilities, and increases the responsibility of institutions using nuclear energy.

It replaces the nuclear security strategy approved in 2012 and instructs the Russian government to approve a plan for the implementation of the document within three months.

Last week, the military tested all three components of its nuclear arsenal during drills playing out a scenario involving Russian retaliation against enemy attack.

Exercises included tests of submarine-launched nuclear missiles, land-launched nuclear missiles, and air-deployed nuclear bombs from its strategic bomber fleet.

The tests come as Moscow introduces new advanced weapons systems into its nuclear deterrent strategy aimed at undermining US capabilities.

Unveiling the new arsenal earlier this year, Putin warned that a failure to modernize its nuclear deterrent would expose Russia to US military pressure.

“In the end, if we did nothing, this would render the Russian nuclear potential worthless,” Putin said.

“They could simply intercept all of it,” he said of US military assets deployed in allied states along Russia’s borders.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies