Maidan icon Savchenko faces arrest after saying snr Ukraine official ‘led snipers to central Kiev’
HomeRussian Politics News

‘I slept with a pump-action shotgun beside my bed’: Putin reveals details of life in 1990s Russia

Get short URL
‘I slept with a pump-action shotgun beside my bed’: Putin reveals details of life in 1990s Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, reviews examples of the small-arms weapon during a working visit to OJSC 'Kalashnikov Concern' in Izhevsk © Sergey Guneev / Sputnik
Vladimir Putin had to protect himself with firearms due to criminality in Russia during the pro-market reforms of the 1990s, and even considered taking a side-job as a taxi driver, the president revealed in an interview.

The revelations emerged in a documentary about Putin, made by Russian journalist Andrey Kondrashov. In the film, one of the president’s friends, famous cello player Sergey Roldugin, said Putin used to keep a firearm near his bed during the 1990s.

Read more
President Vladimir Putin (RIA Novosti/Sergey Guneev) ​‘We did what we had to do’: Putin opens up on Crimea reunification plan

In an interview for the documentary, the Russian leader said modern crime drama tended to exaggerate the level of lawlessness in the country at that time, but said “in general, the situation was quite militant.”

In my country home, I had to put a pump-action shotgun near my bed, this is true. But these were the times back then – better to be safe than sorry,” he said.

The president also revealed that he thought about taking a side-job as a taxi driver after his friend and mentor Anatoly Sobchak lost the 1996 governor elections in St. Petersburg. “I thought about what to do, thought about maybe seeking work as a taxi driver. I am not joking, I had to do something, I had two small kids. So, when they offered me legal work in Moscow on the presidential staff, I agreed and moved.”

Putin has repeatedly described the “shock-therapy” reforms of the 1990s as a mistake that led to poverty for the majority of Russians, while few chosen ‘oligarchs’ gained tremendous riches. Last year, Putin reiterated this position when speaking to an international economic forum, blaming the gap between the richest and poorest Russian citizens on a “nasty tendencies” rooted in 1990s.

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.