Putin acts to counter hack attacks on top Russian officials

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the Federal Guard Service (FSO) powers to counter hack attacks on state data resources as well as to protect the personal data of senior state officials and their families.

Putin signed the decree, which was published on the official state website for legal information, on Tuesday. It states that the FSO can launch operations on “informational warfare, detection, prevention and elimination of consequences of computer attacks on informational resources of the Russian Federation.”

Read more

In addition, the agency is charged with the task of protecting the personal data of senior state officials and their family members, and also sanctioning the processing of such personal data by third parties.

The latest Russian doctrine on information security, introduced at the end of 2016, states that various foreign nations have intensified their efforts to affect Russia’s internal affairs and launch cyberattacks against its key infrastructure.

One of the main impacts on information security is from the buildup in “capacities to influence information infrastructure by a number of countries in pursuit of military objectives.” The doctrine notes that Russian government agencies, scientific centers, and military industries are being targeted by foreign intelligence services by means of electronic and cyber surveillance.

To counter threats and challenges in the information environment, Russia will build “strategic deterrents” and step up efforts to “prevent armed conflicts that stem from the use of IT,” as well as neutralize psychological operations targeting “historical foundations and patriotic values.”

Russia will also strengthen critical information infrastructure to protect against cyber and computer network attacks.