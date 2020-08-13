 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
All protesters detained in Minsk amid Belarus post-election chaos to be released by Friday morning - police chief

13 Aug, 2020 23:51
Men walk out of a detention center after being released, following recent protests against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. © REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarusian deputy police chief Alexander Barsukov has vowed that all those who were taken into temporary custody amid unrest that has gripped Minsk after Sunday's presidential election, will be released by 6:00 am local time Friday.

The official made the announcement as he was visiting a temporary detention facility in one of the capital’s boroughs, amid allegations that officers were brutalizing detainees there. Barsukov has rejected the claim.

Cities across Belarus have been swept by a wave of protests, occasionally escalating into violence and scuffles between demonstrators and law enforcement, after exit polls showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning about 80 percent of the vote in Sunday's election. His critics, rallied behind united opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, have insisted that the government rigged the tally, demanding Lukashenko's resignation. Around 6,000 people in total have been arrested across Belarus

