Three rockets fall inside Iraqi base housing US troops

13 Aug, 2020 20:45
Three rockets fall inside Iraqi base housing US troops
FILE PHOTO. US Army soldiers look at a F-16 fighter jet at a military base in Balad, Iraq. © Reuters / Thaier Al-Sudani

Three unguided projectiles have landed on the premises of Al-Balad military airbase, which houses US troops, Iraqi authorities confirmed. No information on damage or potential casualties was immediately available.

The military compound, located some 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, came under attack on Thursday. At least three projectiles landed on its premises, yet did not cause any "significant" damage, Iraq's Security Media Cell has said, promising to provide further detail to the public later.

