Finland recommends face masks in public for first time

The government in Finland recommended the use of face masks in public for the first time on Thursday as the number of coronavirus cases rises. Prime Minister Sanna Marin said masks should be worn in situations where social distancing is not possible, such as on public transport.

Prior to Thursday, Finland had not officially backed the use of masks.

Marin clarified the new quarantine rules for travelers from high-risk countries. She said the government had no legal grounds to order general quarantines.

However, local health authorities and doctors were able to mandate coronavirus tests and quarantine decisions for travelers arriving from high-risk countries, Reuters quoted the PM as saying.