FBI will join Beirut blast probe, US diplomat says in Lebanon

13 Aug, 2020 14:51
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, during his visit to a main NGOs gathering point near the scene of the last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, August 13, 2020. © Reuters / Hussein Malla / Pool

The FBI will join Lebanese and international investigators in a probe into last week’s massive Beirut explosion that killed at least 172 people, a senior US diplomat said on Thursday.

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale said in Beirut this was at the invitation of Lebanese authorities, Reuters reports.

The high-ranking US diplomat headed to Lebanon to stress the “urgent need” for the country to embrace fundamental reform, the State Department said. The visit comes in the aftermath of a blast that caused large-scale damage in the capital, Beirut.

