France sends 2 Rafale fighter jets & frigate to E. Mediterranean

Paris will send two Rafale fighter jets and the naval frigate 'Lafayette' to the Eastern Mediterranean, France’s Ministry of Armed Forces said on Thursday. The move is part of plans to increase the country’s military presence in the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Turkey to halt oil and gas exploration in the disputed waters in that area, which has resulted in heightened tensions with Greece, Reuters said.

On Wednesday, the French president voiced concern over “unilateral” exploration by Turkey in a call with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.