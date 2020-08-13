 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France sends 2 Rafale fighter jets & frigate to E. Mediterranean

13 Aug, 2020 08:36
French Navy Rafale fighter jets are seen onboard the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, at the port of Limassol, Cyprus, February 21, 2020. © Reuters / Stefanos Kouratzis

Paris will send two Rafale fighter jets and the naval frigate 'Lafayette' to the Eastern Mediterranean, France’s Ministry of Armed Forces said on Thursday. The move is part of plans to increase the country’s military presence in the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Turkey to halt oil and gas exploration in the disputed waters in that area, which has resulted in heightened tensions with Greece, Reuters said.

On Wednesday, the French president voiced concern over “unilateral” exploration by Turkey in a call with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

