Norway to reimpose 10-day quarantines for more travelers

12 Aug, 2020 15:57
Norway's PM Erna Solberg celebrates in her garden with a brass band from the Uranienborg School, during the Norwegian Constitution Day, in Oslo, Norway, May 17, 2020. © Reuters / Terje Pedersen / NTB Scanpix

The government in Oslo said it would reimpose quarantine measures on travelers from more foreign countries and reiterated its advice that Norwegians should avoid going abroad.

Norway diagnosed 357 people with Covid-19 last week, the highest since April, still well below the record 1,733 cases found in a single week in late March, Reuters reports.

Last week, Norway put on hold a plan to further reopen society and urged its citizens to refrain from foreign travel.

The co8ntry will now reimpose 10-day quarantines from Saturday for all travelers from Poland, Malta, Iceland, Cyprus and the Netherlands, the Faroe Islands and some Danish and Swedish regions.

