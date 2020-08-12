 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lawmakers in Netherlands criticize government’s handling of coronavirus crisis

12 Aug, 2020 16:10
A woman hands out face masks in Amsterdam, Netherlands, August 5, 2020. © Reuters / Eva Plevier

The leader of one of the parties in Dutch PM Mark Rutte’s ruling coalition joined opposition lawmakers on Wednesday in criticizing the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, AP reported. In particular, a decision to make some quarantine measures mandatory was slammed. The criticism came during a debate that interrupted the Dutch parliament’s summer recess, and amid sharply rising infection rates in the Netherlands.

“If I look at how the Cabinet has reacted over the past weeks, the word that springs to mind is chaos,” opposition Labor Party leader Lodewijk Asscher said, as he opened the debate with Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

The government said on Tuesday evening that it is planning to introduce mandatory quarantine for people identified by local health authorities as having been in close contact with somebody infected with the coronavirus, and for travelers returning from high-risk countries. Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders called the measure “disproportionate.”

