Belarus protests: More than 1,000 people detained overnight, Interior Ministry says

Belarusian police detained more than 1,000 protesters on the third night of protests in Minsk and other cities on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry has said. It added on Wednesday that 51 protesters and 14 police officers were hurt during the protests overnight.

The protests broke out after an election handing a new term to President Alexander Lukashenko.

On Tuesday, Belarusian law-enforcement agencies said they had detained more than 2,000 people during the protests. The Health Ministry said on the same day that more than 200 people injured during nighttime protests were in hospitals.