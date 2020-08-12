 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Belarus protests: More than 1,000 people detained overnight, Interior Ministry says

12 Aug, 2020 09:37
Belarus protests: More than 1,000 people detained overnight, Interior Ministry says
Belarusian law enforcement officers are seen during a rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. © Reuters / Vasily Fedosenko

Belarusian police detained more than 1,000 protesters on the third night of protests in Minsk and other cities on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry has said. It added on Wednesday that 51 protesters and 14 police officers were hurt during the protests overnight.

The protests broke out after an election handing a new term to President Alexander Lukashenko.

On Tuesday, Belarusian law-enforcement agencies said they had detained more than 2,000 people during the protests. The Health Ministry said on the same day that more than 200 people injured during nighttime protests were in hospitals.

