China extends Hong Kong legislature for a year

11 Aug, 2020 17:04
China extends Hong Kong legislature for a year
The Chinese and Hong Kong flags flutter at the office of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, in Beijing, China, June 3, 2020. © Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The top legislature in Beijing has extended the mandate for the current group of Hong Kong lawmakers for a year from its expiry date of September 30, after a scheduled election was delayed.

The decision by China’s legislature means Hong Kong’s 70-member Legislative Council, or LegCo, will continue to perform its duties for “no less than a year” and until the next LegCo starts its four-year term, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Critics say the decision to postpone the election was political and came after China adopted new national security laws in late June that affect the city, Reuters said.

The standing committee of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, supported the Hong Kong government’s decision on July 31 to postpone a September 6 election for the next LegCo for a year, calling it “necessary and appropriate.”

