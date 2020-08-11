France extends ban on mass gatherings to October 30 as ‘infection rate heads in wrong direction’

PM Jean Castex said on Tuesday that coronavirus infection rate in France was headed in the wrong direction, adding that a collective response was necessary.

The public was becoming careless, Castex warned, after official data recorded nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases from Saturday to Monday. The epidemic has killed more than 30,300 people in France, Reuters said.

France is extending a ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of October, Castex said. New restrictions will be drawn up in the 20 largest cities to curb the rising infection rate. Local officials would be asked to encourage the wearing of masks in public spaces nationwide.